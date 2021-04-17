TRP Race: Imlie Gives Tough Competition to Anupamaa

Maharashtra has gone into lockdown till April 30 to contain the second wave of coronavirus, which has affected the state severely. The shootings of television shows are also halted as many lead actors were also testing positive. The makers are planning to continue with the shooting outside the state for the next two weeks.

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between April 3 and 9. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

The show’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly has finally tested negative for Covid-19. During her quarantine period, the actress was part of the episodes through video calls. Along with Rupali, some other actors of the show had also tested positive for the virus. Despite the physical absence of important characters, the show is leading the rating chart. It airs on Star Plus.

The show, headlined by actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh, seems the only show that is giving Anupamaa a tough competition. Other shows keep dropping out of the race but Imlie is consistent in its efforts. This shows also airs on Star Plus.

The singing reality show’s 12th season is currently airing on Sony TV. The show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan but the singer is currently under quarantine since he has tested positive for Covid. Actor Jay Bhanushali is currently hosting the show.

This is the third Star Plus show on the TRP chart. As Maharashtra has gone into lockdown till April 30, thereby once again halting the shooting of television shows and films in the state. The team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is reportedly moving to Delhi and then Hyderabad to keep producing new episodes.

The show recently saw entry of actor Karan Kundrra and the viewers are already enjoying the on-screen chemistry between him and lead actress Shivangi Joshi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here