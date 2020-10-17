TRP Race: India's Best Dancer Only Reality Show in Top 5

India's Best Dancer is the only reality show among the most watched shows on TV this week. Also, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is leading the TRP chart as usual. The Broadcast Audience Research Council has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 3 and 9.

Here are the top 5 shows on TV:

1. Kundali Bhagya - Preeta, played by Shraddha Arya, beats Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Pawan (Ankit Gupta), who had kidnapped her from her reception party and tries to escape. On the other hand, Sherlyn tells Mahira that only her mother can help her getting married to Karan, who is already married to Preeta. While Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the role of Karan, Swati Kapoor is seen as Mahira and Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn. The show airs on Zee TV.

2, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - Before the new season starts airing from Monday (October 19), the old season is being re-telecast on Star Utsav. From the previous season, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel will reprise their roles in the second season. For the uninitiated, season one also stars Gia Manek as Gopi bahu in a few episodes.

3. Kumkum Bhagya - Ranbir proposes Prachi and she accepts his proposal. While Krishna Kaul plays the role of Ranbir, Mugdha Chaphekar is seen as Prachi. Meanwhile, Rhea, played by Pooja Banerjee, wants to meet her mother Pragya, played by Sriti Jha, after she finds out that she is her mother. The show airs on Zee TV.

4. Anupamaa - Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) gets ready as a bride and calls and asks Anupamaa's husband Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey to reach temple to marry her. Kavya's neice Nandini (Anagha Bhosale) tries to stop her but she doesn't pay heed. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa. The show airs on Star Plus.

5. India's Best Dancer - The dance reality show judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis is the fifth most watched show on TV this week. Recently when Malaika had tested positive for Covid-19, Nora Fatehi had filled-in for her as a judge on the show. In the upcoming episode, Farah Khan will join the judges in 'romance special' episode. The show airs on Sony TV.