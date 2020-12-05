TRP Race: India’s Best Dancer Poses Threat to Anupamaa's Top Position

India’s Best Dancer's grand finale is the third most watched show on TV this week. Participant Tiger Pop won the season 1, taking home Rs 15 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between November 21 and 27.

As per the latest BARC report, here are the top five shows on TV:

Anupamaa - Vanraj leaves home after getting caught with his girlfriend Kavya at a resort by his family. The next morning he comes to collect some of his belongings and offers some money to his mother, which she refuses to accept. Anupamaa, Vanraj’s wife, says they can run the house without him. However, during his visit he tries to convince his daughter Pakhi to come with him. The show is headlined by actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. It airs on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya – Mahira mixes poison in the sweet, which Preeta is supposed to consume to break her karva chauth fast. Mahira is upset that Girish broke her fast instead of Karan. On the other hand, Sarla hopes that her daughter Preeta’s marriage with Karan gets better. While Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the role of Karan, Shraddha Arya is seen in the role of Preeta. The show airs on Zee TV.

India’s Best Dancer - The dance reality show was judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. The show’s grand finale is the third most-watched on TV this week. Participant Tiger Pop won the season 1, taking home Rs 15 lakhs and a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In the grand finale episode, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Krushna Abhishek and Pooja Sawant appeared as guests. It aired on Sony TV.

Kumkum Bhagya – Rhea asks her father, Abhi, to marry Mira as she thinks that her mother Pragya doesn’t love her, and she wants a mother for herself. Abhi feels sad about how his family is apart. On the other hand, Abhi’s other daughter, Prachi, gets sad about her parents separation. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. It airs on Zee TV.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - The show has been successfully running on TV for more than 12 years now. “The main credit goes to the audiences. Also, the dedication of the team is unbeatable till date. Asit Modi sir (producer), the kind of interest he still takes is almost like the first day of the shoot. He is not like ‘itna time ho gaya toh kuch bhi chalega’, that is not how he goes about. He is personally involved in every single creative decision,” said Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Bhabhi in the show, about its success. The show airs on Sony SAB.