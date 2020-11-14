TRP Race: India's Best Dancer Takes Third Position After Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa

Dance-reality show India's Best Dancer once again made its way in the top five shows on TV. It is the only reality show to appear on the TRP chart since lockdown lifted. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 31 and November 6.

Here are the top five shows on TV:

1. Kundali Bhagya - The show is headlined by actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Preeta, played by Shraddha is observing karva chauth fast for her husband Karan, played by Dheeraj. On the other hand, Mahira (Swati Kapoor) has also observed fast for Karan and along with her mother Ramona, is planning to sabotage Preeta’s fast. It airs on Zee TV.

2. Anupamaa - After Anupamaa caught her husband Vanraj with his girlfriend Kavya, she decided to become independent. Anupamaa starts dance classes and also driving car. With her first income from dance classes, she brings her father-in-law a gift. While Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey is seen in the role of Vanraj. The show airs on Star Plus.

3. India's Best Dancer - The dance reality show judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis is the third most-watched show on TV this week. Recently when Malaika had tested positive for Covid-19, Nora Fatehi had filled-in for her as a judge on the show. In a recent episode, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast had appeared as a guest. The show airs on Sony TV.

4. Saath Nibhaana Saathitya - The new season with actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel reprising their roles was launch on October 19. At the same time, the old season is being re-aired on Star Utsav. It has actress Gia Manek playing the role of Gopi bahu in initial episodes.

5. Kumkum Bhagya - While Ranbir's parents are against his marriage with Prachi, he insist on fighting for his love. Meanwhile, Prachi is tied to Ravan’s dummy to be killed, however, her parents Abhi and Pragya suspect that their daughter is in danger. While Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha play Abhi and Pragya, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar are seen in the role of Ranbir and Prachi The show airs on Zee TV.