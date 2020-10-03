TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Re-run Among the Most Watched Shows

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 19 and 25. As per the latest BARC reports, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are among the most-watched shows on TV.

Here are the top five shows on TV:

1. Kundali Bhagya - Preeta and Karan, played by actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, are married in the show. At her reception, Preeta gets Kidnaped and taken away. In the upcoming episode, Preeta will try to get back to her reception. Will she be able to return? The show airs on Zee TV.

2. Ramayan - The show's cast includes, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Rishabh Sharma and Perlin Monish Malde. The show first premiered in the year 2008, and is currently being re-aired on Dangal channel.

3. Kumkum Bhagya - Abhi, played by actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, hears about Rhea's evil plan for Prachi. While actress Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Prachi, Mugdha Chapekar is in the role of Prachi. Also, Rhea and Prachi are sisters and Abhi's daughters. The show airs on Zee TV.

4. Mahima Shanidev Ki - This decade old show is headlined by actor Daya Shankar Pandey. The story revolves around Lord Shani, who encounters various situations that dissolve all the misunderstandings surrounding his existence. The show is re-airing on Dangal channel.

5. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - The show is gearing up for its second season, where actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim will be reprising their roles. The previous season is being re-aired on Star Utsav. The first season had Gia Manek as Gopi bahu before Devoleena replaced her.