TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya is the Undisputed Champion This Week As Well

Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya is not only popular among urban viewers but also rural viewers. The show dominates the TRP chart almost every week. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 10 and 16.

Here are the top 5 shows on TV:

1. Kundali Bhagya - Preeta, played by Shraddha Arya, warns Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) that she will not spare her if she tries to ruin her family's reputation. On the other hand, Preeta and Karan, played by Dheeraj Dhoopar, fight over AC's temperature. This Ekta Kapoor's show airs on Zee TV.

2. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - The season 2 has been launched this week on October 19. From previous season, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel have continued their roles in the new season. However, in the last week, season one has been the second most-watched show on TV. It aired on Star Utsav.

3. Anupamaa - Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, sees her husband Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, with his girlfriend Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Seeing them together Anupamaa faints and Vanraj starts feeling guilty for betraying his wife. The show airs on Star Plus.

4. Kumkum Bhagya - While Ranbir wants to marry Prachi, Rhea loves Ranbir. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar play the role of Ranbir and Prachi, Pooja Banerjee is seen as Rhea. Ranbir's parents want him to marry Rhea and not Prachi, but he does not agree. This Balaji show airs on Zee TV.

5. Kundali Bhagya - The fifth most-watched show is again Kundali Bhagya on a different channel. Zee Anmol is airing some of the popular shows for rural viewers. One such is Kundali Bhagya and in this week it stands at number 5 on the TRP list. The show is headlined by actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.