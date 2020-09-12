Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Unshakeable at Top, Shri Krishna Trails at Second Spot

Besides Kundali Bhagya and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Ramayan is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Unshakeable at Top, Shri Krishna Trails at Second Spot
Besides Kundali Bhagya and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Ramayan is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

Once again, Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya with actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, has topped the TRP chart. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, Kundali Bhagya is the most-watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 29 and September 4, and it says that Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It's followed by DD National's Shri Krishna. The show was first premiered in the '90s and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Besides Kundali Bhagya and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Ramayan is at the number three spot among the most-watched shows on TV. The mythological show first premiered in 2008 and stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in the lead roles.

It is followed by Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of the show includes Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

At number five is Star Plus' Anupamaa. The show was launched only few weeks ago, and has impressively managed to enter top five programmes on TV and has not left the list ever since.

In addition to the above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position. It is followed by Star Plus' Anupamaa.

Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the number three spot. It is followed by Sony TV's India's Best Dancer at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

At number five is Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni. The show features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak in the lead roles.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading