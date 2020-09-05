TRP Race: Kundali Bhagya Wins Again, Ramayan Slowly Losing Its Stronghold

Kundali Bhagya, which is headlined by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, is back on top. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, the Ekta Kapoor show has become the most-watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 22 and 28, and it says that Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. The Balaji show has topped the chart for the second consecutive week. It's followed by DD National's Shri Krishna. This show was first premiered in the '90s and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Besides Kundali Bhagya and Shri Krishna, Star Plus' Anupamaa is at the number three spot among the most-watched shows on TV. Actress Rupali Ganguly is back on the small screen with it. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Mehrotra in key roles.

It is followed by Dangal's Ramayan at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

At number five is Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya. The cast of the show includes Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul. This is another popular Balaji soap.

In addition to the above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position. It is followed by Star Plus' Anupamaa.

Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the number three spot. Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer in the show, told News18, “This is a family show. We can see each and every person stand together and solve an issue. There are all types of humans, different kinds of families. People like it, enjoy it and afterward there are some messages for public awareness. So that is what makes the show popular and also doing some comedy with each and every character.”

It is followed by Sony TV's India's Best Dancer at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. At number five is Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni.