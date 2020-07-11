TRP Race: Mahabharat Climbs To Top Position, Shri Krishna Occupies Second Spot

Directors Siddharth Anand Kumar and Loknath Pandey's Mahabharat, which first premiered in 2014, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, its re-run has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 27 and July 3, and it says that Star Plus' Mahabharat starring popular names like Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka, has climbed from second position to first position this week. It’s followed by DD National's Shri Krishna, which was enjoying the top position for two consecutive weeks before dropping to second spot.

Besides Mahabharat and Shri Krishna, Star Plus's Ramayan is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV. This show too, was first premiered in the 80's, and made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. It is followed by Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

At number five is Dangal's Ramayan.

In addition to above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Star Utsav's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number four spot. The channel is running the old episodes of the show. It is followed by Devon Ke Dev Mahadev at number five on the TRP list.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that mythological shows are in no mood to slow down in terms of gaining high TRPs. Also, there is a slight difference in the viewership between rural and urban audiences.