TRP Race: Ramayan Maintains Top Position, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Enters Top 5

Besides Ramayan and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

Nilofar Shaikh | News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2020, 7:22 AM IST
Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan, which first premiered in the '80s, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, its re-run has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 18 and 24, and it says that Dangal's Ramayan is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It's followed by DD National's Shri Krishna. This show too, was first premiered in the '90s, and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Besides Ramayan and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. Recently, the show completed 12 years since its first episode aired on July 28, 2008.

barc

At number five is Dangals' Rakht Sambandh.

In addition to above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It is followed by Star Plus' Anupamaa. Launched on July 13, the show marks the return of actress Rupali Ganguly after a seven-year sabbatical from acting. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Mehrotra in key roles.

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is at the number three spot.

It is followed by Colors' Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. At number five is Choti Sarrdaarni on the same channel.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that unlike mythological shows Ramayan and Shri Krishna, other shows don't have a fix spot on the TRP list. However, from last week, Kundali Bhagya and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki have managed to grab positions this week as well.

