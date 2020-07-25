Take the pledge to vote

TRP Race: Ramayan Takes Top Position, Kundali Bhagya Breaks Into Top 5

Besides Ramayan and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

Nilofar Shaikh

July 25, 2020
Mythological show Ramayan, which first premiered in the ‘80s, made a comeback on TV during the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, its re-run has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 11 and 17, and it says that Dangal's Ramayan is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by DD National's Shri Krishna. This show too, was first premiered in the ‘90s, and made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Besides Ramayan and Shri Krishna, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot among the most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, and is one of the most popular Balaji soaps. The new episodes will unravel the fate of Preeta's (Shraddha) love for Karan (Dheeraj).

At number five is Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya. The channel has started airing the new episodes of the show. The cast of Kumkum Bhagya includes Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

In addition to above details, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is holding the top position, it is followed by Kumkum Bhagya on the same channel. Colors' Barrister Babu is at the number three spot.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. At number five is Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that the fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have managed to impress the audiences once again post lockdown. However, among the rural viewers the popularity of mythological shows is not willing to slow down at any rate.

