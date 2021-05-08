TRP Race: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Enters Top 5

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has entered the five-most watched shows list in this week. From last week, four shows have repeated on the ratings chart. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between April 24 and 30. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey play the lead roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj in the show. The story is about Anupamaa, who is betrayed by her husband Vanraj and how she works towards building her own identify. The show airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This week too, the show has taken second spot on the TRP chart. The show features Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. This is second Star Plus show on the list.

Imlie

Until last week, the show was giving a tough competition to Anupamaa. However, it has gotten a little slow in terms of viewership and has secured third position in this week. Actors Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer are seen in the lead roles. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is slowly moving up on the rating chart. In previous week, the show was on the fifth spot. Along with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundra can also be seen playing an important role in the show. YRKKH airs on Star Plus.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

With both the reality shows – Indian Idol 12 and Super Dance chapter 4 out of five most-watched shows, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has entered the list. Season 2 has actors Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Akanksha Junega and Nadia Himani in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here