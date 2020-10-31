TRP Race: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Enters Top 5, Becomes a Competition to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 1

TV's popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is back with season 2. While the new season was launched last week, the old season is also being re-aired on Star Utsav. Both the seasons are among the most-watched shows on TV this week.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 17 and 23.

Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

1. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - The season one of the show is being aired on Star Utsav. The show stars Rupal Patel as Kokila, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi, Mohammed Nazim as Ahem, Rucha Hasabnis as Rashi and Vishal Singh as Jigar. However, in initial episodes, Gia Manek can be seen as Gopi before she was replaced by Devoleena.

2. Kundali Bhagya - The show, which was at number one position for past several weeks has been pushed to second spot this week. Karan and Preeta's 'mooh dikhai rasam' is being held at the Luthra household. While Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the role of Karan, Shraddha Arya is seen as Preeta. The show airs on Zee TV.

3. Anupamaa - Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, saw her husband Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, with his girlfriend Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). But, she has not informed about his extra-marital affair to his parents/her in-laws yet and Vanraj is quite surprised at it. The show airs on Star Plus.

4. Kumkum Bhagya - Abhi thinks about revealing the truth to Prachi that he is her father. On the other hand, Pragya reaches hospital to meet Rhea, who is in unconscious state. While Shabbir Ahluwali and Sriti Jha play Abhi and Pragya, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee play Prachi and Rhea. The show airs on Zee TV.

5. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 - The new season has been launched in last week on October 19. From previous season Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammed Nazim have reprised their roles. Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar have joined them in the new season. The show airs on Star Plus.