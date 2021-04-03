TRP Race: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Replaces Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in Top 5

Drama show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which was on the TRP chart since last few weeks, has been dropped out of the race in this week. It was only recently that the two lead actors of the show had tested Covid-19 positive and their absence from the screens would have affected its viewership.

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between March 20 and 26.

Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

: The Star Plus show has gained immense popularity over last few weeks and it can safely be said that the show headlined by actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is the television’s number one show.: Another Star Plus show that is ruling the TRP charts. It features a love triangle between two female (Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh) and one male lead (Gashmeer Mahajani). However, the audience have already picked their favourites and are rooting for them.: Banking on loyal viewership, this one is going strong even after so many years. Even when the lead actors have gone through a lot of transformation, this show is still ruling the roost.: The Balaji soap seems to be getting a little weak in front of the newer shows lately. But it is not out of the race and is standing on the fourth spot this week. The show has actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles.: This is the fourth Star Plus show on the charts. After Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played Kokilaben and Gopi bahu, took an exit from the season 2 the show got a little slow in terms of viewership. However, every now and then it picks up and appears on the charts.