TRP Race: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Re-run is the Second Most-Watched Show on TV

Before the launch of the new season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the previous season re-aired on Star Utsav has become the second most-watched show. The first still remains Kundali Bhagya. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 16 and October 2.

As per the latest BARC reports, here are the top five shows on TV:

1. Kundali Bhagya - Mahira Khanna, played by actress Swati Kapoor, drinks alcohol and creates drama at Luthra's house. She even talks ill about Preeta Luthra, played by actress Shraddha Arya. Preeta's mother Sarla Arora (Supriya Shukla), who is also present at the event, slaps Mahira and gets worried about her daughter's whereabouts. The show airs on Zee TV.

2. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - While the new season with actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel reprising their roles, will launch on October 19, the old season is being re-aired on Star Utsav. It also has actress Gia Manek, who played the role of Gopi bahu for initial two years.

3. Kumkum Bhagya - This is the second most-watched show on Zee TV after Kundali Bhagya. Rhea Mehra, played by actress Pooja Banerjee, realises that Pragya is her mother and Prachi is her sister. While Sriti Jha plays the role of Pragya, Mugdha Chapekar is in the role of Prachi. The show also stars Shabbir Ahluwalia opposite Sriti in the lead role.

4. Anupamaa - Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey play Anupamaa and Vanraj in the show. While Anupamaa and Vanraj celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, Kavya Gandhi (Madalsa Sharma), who has an affair with Vanraj, attends the function. Kavya confesses about her and Vanraj to her niece Nandini (Anagha Bhosale). The show airs on Star Plus.

5. Ramayan - Many mythological shows returned on TV on public demand during the lockdown. This show, first premiered in 2008, also made a comeback. The cast includes, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Rishabh Sharma and Perlin Monish Malde. It is being re-aired on Dangal channel.