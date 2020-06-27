TRP Race: Shri Krishna Back on Top, Mahabharat Climbs to Second Spot

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Shri Krishna, which first premiered in the 90s, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 13 and 19, and it says that DD National's Shri Krishna is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

Besides Shri Krishna and Mahabharat , Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Dangal's Ramayan at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. This show too, was first premiered in the eighties, and made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown.

At number five is Dangal's Jyoti. The show made a new entry in the list of the most watched shows last week.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that Shri Krishna and Mahabharat are the two constant shows in the week's most watched shows list.

