TRP Race: Shri Krishna Back on Top, Ramayan Takes Second Position

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Shri Krishna, which first premiered in the ‘90s, made a comeback on TV during the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, its re-run has become the most watched show on TV.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 4 and 10, and it says that DD National's Shri Krishna is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Dangal's Ramayan, also directed by Ramanand Sagar. This show too, was first premiered in the ‘80s, and made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown.

Besides Sagar's mythological shows Shri Krishna and Ramayan, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like -- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka among others.

At number five is Star Utsav's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The channel is running the old episodes of the show. The show has successfully completed over 3000 episodes and is one of the longest-running shows on TV. However, the new episodes of YRKYH are now available to watch on Star Plus.

Additionally, as per Hindi GEC Urban, Star Plus's Sampoorna Ramayan is at the number four spot on the list.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that the return of mythological shows on TV during the lockdown has made it really tough for other shows to make their place in the TRPs list. Now, that the new episodes of various shows have started airing, it would be interesting to see if they can take their place back in the top shows list.