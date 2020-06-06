TRP Race: Shri Krishna Maintains Top Position, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo Still Second

Mythological show Shri Krishna, which first premiered in the 90s, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it is the most watched show on TV for second consecutive week. BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 22 and 29, and it says that DD National's Shri Krishna is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Dangal's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo.

Baba Aisa Var Dhundo, with Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam in the lead roles, was first premiered in the year 2010. The show had a successful run for two years before it was taken off. Impressively, its re-run is able to maintain its position in the TRPs list for the third consecutive week.

Besides Shri Krishna and Baba Aisa Var Dhundo, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

At number five is Dangal's Ramayan.

Multiple mythological kept the audiences glued to the TV sets this week as well. This clearly demonstrates its hold on the audiences amid lockdown.

