TRP Race: Super Dancer Chapter 4 Earns More Fans This Week

Super Dancer is earning more fans every weekend as the dance reality show is slowly moving up on the rating chart. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 5 and June 11. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

Actress Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in the Star Plus show. With Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) marrying Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Anupamaa recovering from the deadly disease, new twist is coming up in the daily soap.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The love triangle in the show is getting uglier with the involvement of the senior members of the family in the plot. Actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh are seen in the lead roles. The Star Plus show was not able to beat Anupamaa in terms of viewership and has taken second spot.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4, which airs on Sony TV, is judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. In the upcoming episode, playback singer Kumar Sanu will appear as a guest on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Imlie

Imlie has been left behind by the dance reality show Super Dancer in this week. The daily soap was constant on third spot until last week, however, it has slipped down to fourth position in this week. It airs on Star Plus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The comedy show has been enjoying loyal viewership since 2008. Following its popularity on TV, an animated version of the same was recently launched titled Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here