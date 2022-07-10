Try Alia Bhatt’s South Indian Dishes For Weight Loss

Well, who doesn’t love South Indian cuisine? Absolutely no one! Be it a plateful Dosa with Sambhar or maybe Idli with just a simple dip of coconut chutney for that matter. Oomph! We can already hear that blast of flavours in our minds.

It checks all the list of taste, flavour, and health, and when it comes to health our B-Town’s divas are a step ahead. Today there’s something special coming straight out of Alia’s kitchen that is not only healthy and will help in losing weight but has South Indian tadka in it. Let’s get started!

Alia’s zucchini with a South Indian touch

Regular consumption of zucchini, which is high in water, fibre, and has a low-calorie density that will keep you feeling full for a long time, can help you lose weight. Here is how Alia Bhatt prepared a zucchini sabzi in the South Indian style.

Start by chopping the zucchini into small cubes. Heat 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and add 1/4 tablespoon of black mustard seeds. Stir, then add 1 finely chopped green chilli, 2 tsp. asafoetida, and a few curry leaves. Add salt to taste and the diced zucchini to this. For two minutes, put a lid on it. Take off the lid and stir in 1/4 tsp dry mango powder, 1/4 tsp fennel powder, 1/4 tsp jeera powder, and 1/2 tsp coriander powder. Mix well. Include 1/2 tsp of coriander leaves and 2 tsp of grated coconut. After some stirring, serve. Upma, but make it keeto

Cauliflower rice is used to make the keto upma, which is simple to make. This dish is delectable, and low in calories, carbs, and gluten. The flavour and texture are comparable to those of traditional semolina upma.

To make semolina-like cauliflower florets, grate them. Add mustard seeds to a pan that has one tablespoon of coconut oil heated up. Include asafoetida, ginger, green chilli, and curry leaves. For a few seconds, sauté. Include the onions and cook them until soft. Stir in the broccoli, green beans, mushrooms, and bell peppers, and cook for an additional two to three minutes. Now stir in the salt and the grated cauliflower. Cover with a lid and cook on medium-low heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in between and turn off the flame. Add some water for a softer consistency and cook. Once ready, garnish with coriander, lime juice, and grated coconut, and serve.

Rasam

Another excellent recipe for weight loss is rasam. It has gastroprotective properties and is high in antioxidants. It also enhances the body’s insulin flow.

Soak the tamarind in 12 cups of warm water for 30 minutes to make tamarind water. Once it is reduced to a pulp, strain it and set it aside. Use a grinder to grind 6 garlic cloves, 3 teaspoons of black pepper, and 3 teaspoons of cumin seeds to a semi-fine consistency. Put two tablespoons of oil in a pan and heat it up. 2 dry red chillies, 2 asafoetida pinches, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, and a few curry leaves should all be added. Add 12 cups of chopped tomatoes and continue cooking until the tomatoes are soft. Include the previously ground masala and thoroughly combine it. Add the strained tamarind pulp, water, and salt. Let it simmer on low heat and then turn the heat off. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

