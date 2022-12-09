Try Out These Easy to Make Brownie Recipes At Home

Brownies, the utterly hedonistic fusion of cake and cookie, taste heavenly and leave you hankering for more. There are a million different ways to prepare these delights, but there is one thing they all have in common- chocolate that is so thick and rich that it should be forbidden! Brownies are also used in sundaes and milkshakes among other recipes.

The love for food many times provides you with the opportunity to indulge in all that indulgent goodness people may have to forego because of diet.

So, what are you waiting for? Read below for the recipes and get to work.

Low-fat chocolate brownie

Whisk the curd and make sure there aren’t any lumps. Add almonds in it.

Then, add honey as well as oil and whisk again.

Sieve flour and chocolate powder twice.

Take a cake tin and line it with butter paper. Then, oil it.

Add cream, baking powder, and soda to the cake batter.

Fold in flour as well as walnuts but make sure not to beat too much.

Then, pour the mixture into the cake tin and cover it with aluminium foil.

Preheat the oven and place the tins in it at 170 degrees for about 30 minutes.

After uncovering the tins bake again for 10 minutes.

Two-minute brownie

Take a mug that is microwave friendly.

Add flour, sugar, and cocoa powder to it. You can also add chopped walnuts if you want.

Then mix milk and vegetable oil.

Microwave it for about a minute. Check if it needs to be microwaved again.

Enjoy your mug brownie. If you want you can also enhance its taste by eating it with your favourite ice cream or topping it off with Nutella, chocolate syrup or maple syrup.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here