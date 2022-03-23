Try These 3 Healthy Meals to Have an Awesome Cheat Day

After a whole week of following a strict diet, intense workout sessions, and going by the book, our body craves rest and good food. If you have dedicatedly followed your diet, then you need to treat yourself once in a while. However, while indulging in fulfilling your cravings, you should keep a check on what you are eating and how much you are eating. It takes a lot to lose weight but one mistake can ruin the hard work you have done so far. Don’t be heartbroken, we are here for your rescue and to provide you with three amazing cheat meal recipes which will satisfy your taste buds, as well as, won’t let you consume extra calories.

Whole Wheat Vegetable Pizza

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love pizza? While we are on a diet, we often crave a cheesy delight. On your cheat day, instead of going for white flour, cheese-loaded pizza, try this healthy and satisfying whole wheat veg-loaded pizza. Replace your regular dough with wheat flour or multigrain dough. Add loads of veggies to it like tomato, onion, zucchini, olives, mushroom, capsicum and so on. Add grated paneer and a little bit of cheese. Enjoy it with a glass of fruit smoothie and not some aerated drink.

Multigrain Burger

Burgers are one of the popular fast foods. In case you are craving a spicy hot burger during your diet, then indulge in this delicacy without feeling guilty. Instead of using regular buns, choose multigrain buns which will be loaded with nutrients. Add lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, zucchini and a slice of paneer on the buns. Instead of using only potatoes for making the patty, add vegetables like shredded carrots, boiled peas, finely chopped beans and so on. Replace the heavy mayonnaise with hung curd, it’ll taste delicious.

Fruit Custard

If it is a cheat day then staying away from desserts is something we don’t see happening that often. So, instead of opting for heavy cream-based and sugary desserts, dive into this sweet delicacy of fruits custard. Use loads of fruits, nuts, milk and honey to make this simple yet tasty recipe. Boil the milk till it becomes thick and add honey as per your taste. Keep steering it until it becomes smooth. Now let it cool for some time. Now, add two tablespoons of custard powder to it and mix it well to avoid lumps. Now add fruits, nuts and some healthy seeds. Your fruit custard is ready.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.