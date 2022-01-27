Try These 3-Minute Workouts by Rujuta Diwekar to Get Rid of Body Ache and Pain

Undoubtedly, keeping up with physical fitness during the difficult time of COVID-19 restrictions has become a task in itself. Doing exercise and staying fit has always been on everyone’s New Year resolution list, but without the proper time management, motivation and guidance it is dropped out of the list in the very first week.

Dealing with all the aforementioned scenarios, the celebrity nutritionist and author of bestsellers like Indian Superfoods, Don’t Lose Your Mind and Lose Your Weight, Rujuta Diwekar is currently inspiring her followers with a 12-week exercise programme that can help everyone achieve the required fitness level in the current fast-paced lifestyle.

The highlight of her program, which includes easy stretches, is that it does not require any heavy exercise equipment and can be done very easily at home.

While demonstrating her Week 4 workout, the nutritionist mentioned the 3 asanas that will be beneficial in recovery, restoration of energy, reducing the aches or pain, and will be comforting during premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

“3 asanas for recovery from aches, pains, and PMS. Week 4 workout of the 12-week fitness project 2022. At least one minute in each asana. This has to be done in addition to week 1-3 workouts for a total of 12 mins. (Can also do these asanas for longer),” she captioned the video posted on her Instagram account.

The nutritionist informed that these asanas will not only accelerate recovery but will also improve posture and give strength apart from helping in symptoms of PCOS, thyroid, and PMS.

“If you are isolating at home and do not have any major symptoms like fever and all of that, you can do this (routine),” said Diwekar.

Beginning with the first stretch, she asks the viewers to sit on the floor and if it is not possible then the person can even sit on the bed and can keep the sofa or chair behind to support the back.

Then she asks to put both the legs on each side, in a stretching position and asks to put the fingers very gently at both the sides of the body and work at lifting the hips slightly and come a little forward, adding to this she said that once there, simply stay with the chest upright.

While demonstrating the second stretch, she brought her feet closer to the pelvic area and asked the viewers to open their feet and work on putting the knees down.

In addition, she asked to roll the shoulder, lift the chest and sit in the position for some time. One can also keep a pillow under the leg for support, in case the knees are painful.

For the third stretch, she asked to put both the legs up, while sitting in front of a sofa and then go on your elbow and release yourself down slowly.

Explaining about the same she said that one should make sure that the head should not be thrown back while doing the stretch, and to support the head use a pillow. Adding to it she said that the legs should be perpendicular to the floor, feet will be relaxed and the lower back and hip will be completely flat on the ground.

She further informed that whenever a person is under stress, he can relax with this pose.

