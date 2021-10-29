Try These 4 DIY Night Time Face Masks for a Glowing and Supple Skin

The never-ending zoom meetings and hours spent before a laptop screen may really take a toll on your skin. We’ve all squandered our well-deserved beauty sleep and salon appointments that kept us rolling. But what if we tell you that you can achieve the same salon-like radiance at home with just natural ingredients? These DIY nighttime facial masks will not only give you a wonderful and natural-looking glow, but they will also help you save money on salon and drug store treatments. Apply these face masks before going to sleep and wake up with smooth, supple skin.

Green Tea and Potato Face Mask

Green tea provides several skin advantages in addition to its health benefits. It has a calming effect on the skin and eliminates excess oil. Take one green tea bag and brew it in boiling water to make a properly brewed tea for this mask. Allow it to cool somewhat before mixing with potato juice and thoroughly apply it to your skin with cotton pads or balls. The next morning, wash it off

Face Mask Of Turmeric and Milk

Raw milk is a fantastic anti-tanner. It is an amazing natural cure for treating sun tan at home. Turmeric, on the other hand, has antiseptic and antibacterial qualities and aids in skin lightening. In a mixing bowl, combine turmeric and raw milk. Now, using your fingertips, apply it all over your neck and face. Leave it on for the night. The next morning, wash your face with cold water. Apply it 3-4 times a week for best results.

Lemon and Milk Cream Face Mask

Combine one tablespoon of dairy cream and one-fourth tsp of lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Apply this solution to your skin and let it stay overnight. In the morning, wipe it off with warm water. The cream’s rich fatty acids will help hydrate your skin, while the lemon’s bleaching characteristics will help tone skin and eliminate scars.

Mask of Tomatoes

Tomatoes are well-known for providing naturally bright and toned skin, and this face mask is all we need to get our skincare regimen in order. In a bowl, add a medium-sized tomato and some raw milk. You may either slice the tomato, dip it in the milk, and then apply it to your face, or you can combine the milk and tomato together to form a paste. Before heading to bed, apply the paste to your skin and let it dry. The next morning, rinse it with cold water.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.