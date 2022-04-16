Try These 5 Face Yoga Tricks to Get a Perfect Jawline

Many people tackle the issue of having face fat. Even people who are on the heavier side can have some face fat that may hide their jawline and other facial features. If you are one of them, then we have some advice for you- face yoga! It is one of the best ways to sharpen your jawline and naturally enhance your facial features. It is better than any cosmetic procedure as it saves you from any sort of side effects or physical harm. Not only this, but it also helps you to rejuvenate your skin and make it healthier.

Here are five face yoga that you can do to get a perfect jawline

Air kisses

This is one of the simplest exercises that you do for enhancing your facial structure. You have to make a pout which is pushing your lips outwards. Hold the pout for 10 to 20 seconds, release, and smile. Repeat the procedure until you feel the burn.

Fish face

This exercise is a bit different from pout. You have to suck in your cheeks and smile. This helps stretch your face muscle and helps sharpen your jawline. It will also lift your cheekbones and give you a defined look.

Teeth clenching

This exercise is simple. All you have to do is clench your teeth like when you get angry. This helps your jawline to get a perfect shape. It also strengthens your shoulder and neck muscles.

Puffer fish

If you want an exercise that reduces your wrinkles and also helps the skin glow, pufferfish is a great option for you. You have to just puff your cheeks and slowly tap each cheek for 20 to 30 seconds. This exercise works great for your jawline as well.

Neck stretches

This exercise works great if you are trying to get rid of your double chin. All you have to do is take a deep breath and bend your chin to the left shoulder, pull it back in the center and then move it to the right shoulder. Repeat the cycle for 5 to 10 minutes.

