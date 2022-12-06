Try These 5 Hair Oils To Bid Adieu To Your Winter Hair Woes

As soon as the winter season arrives, hair turns dry and frizzy — and breakage becomes a common problem. Even the use of expensive hair products appears to be ineffective in dealing with or controlling hair loss. In such a scenario, using hair oils may be the best option for you. Yes, you can significantly reduce hair fall by using a hair-strengthening oil in winter.

Hair dryness not only causes dandruff but also causes the hair to break. Using hair oils can not only remove the dryness from your hair but also solve all of your winter woes in a pinch. Here, we are giving you a list of some hair oils that will help you.

Almond Oil

Almond oil, which is high in Vitamin E, makes your hair strong and shiny. With its usage, dandruff problems can also be resolved. Almond oil is also excellent for protecting hair from UV rays.

Curry Leaf Oil

Vitamin B is abundant in nutrient-dense curry leaf oil. This oil can be made at home using coconut oil or mustard oil. After heating the oil, add the curry leaves and cook until they turn black. After that, let the oil cool down and massage your hair with it.

Castor Oil

Castor oil is another good option for controlling hair fall during winter. Massage castor oil into your hair and shampoo it after 3-4 hours. Hair growth will be faster, as a result, and the hair will grow thicker as well.

Coconut Oil

The use of coconut oil can also be very effective for maintaining the hair’s moisture in winter and making the hair strong from its root. Applying coconut oil to your hair regularly will make it black, long, thick and strong.

Olive Oil

Say goodbye to hair fall, split ends and dandruff by using olive oil. At the same time, using this oil promotes hair growth. As a result, your hair grows long quickly.

