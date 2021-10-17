Try These 5 Makeup Tricks to Pull Off a Celebrity Look

The glowing and stunning makeup looks of Bollywood divas have turned heads and attracted a lot of limelight. From the glass makeup to popping colours, one might wonder that it is very difficult to get these perfect looks, but not anymore. ArchiesBeauty.com COO Hanisha Kapoor in a chat with ETimes shared some tricks to nail the makeup trends experimented by some of the B-Town beauties.

Red never goes out of style

The classic red lips can never go out of fashion. To pull off the celebrity makeup look, make sure you focus on accentuating the lips and keep the rest of the face minimal. First, give your lips a good scrub to exfoliate and plump them. Moisturize them nicely and apply a red lip liner to define the shape of your lips. Now pick the perfect shade of red and finish your look with a minimal concealer, subtle blush, and slick of eyeliner.

No makeup look

There is no actress who aces the no-makeup look the way Deepika Padukone does. She achieves the minimal soft look by covering the dark spots or blemishes and highlighting her best features. Apply concealer by putting small dots to brighten your darker areas like under-eye, or upper lip, and any visible spots. Set it with loose powder, put on one coat of mascara, a soft pink lip shade, and minimal blush.

Rosy Pink

In the new crop of actors, Janhavi Kapoor nails the rosy pink look like no other. As the focus is on one shade, the rosy pink look is pretty easy to achieve. Bring out your favourite pink eyeshadow, pink blush, and of course the pink lipstick. Start with the concealer and foundation. Now, set it up with loose powder. Follow it up with blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lipstick. Don’t go for pink eyeliner, keep it black.

Glass skin

Inspired by Korean skincare, the glass skin look is slightly complex as compared to other makeup looks. To pull off this look, before applying the makeup, equal attention has to be given to the skin. Use moisturizing serums and creams to prep your skin first. Now, start with a highlighting primer. Keep the foundation and concealer minimal to avoid the cakey look. Apply a soft blush and a nude lip shade. You would need a lot of highlighter, apply it on the main features of your face, the tip of nose, cupid bone, chin, upper cheeks, forehead. If you are wearing a dress/top with deep neckline, don’t hesitate from using the highlighter on your collar bones. This makeup look will make your skin glow naturally.

Add some zing

Popping a funky colour in your makeup will get you in the mood to party all night. The zing is usually added with the eye makeup while keeping the rest of the face minimal. Start with the concealer and apply a bit extra on your eyelids, as it will make the colour pop. Colour your eyes with complementary colours on eyelids and even under the eye. Apply a colourful eyeliner, a bit sparkly will not be over. Go for nude lipstick and a soft blush to balance your overall look.

