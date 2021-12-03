Try These 5 Natural Drinks that will Help Boosting Your Energy

Despite the fact cold drinks pose a great threat to the body, people reach out for the beverage to quench their thirst. But what if you shift your focus from carbonated drinks to natural drinks, as they are not only delicious but also help one feel energetic and rejuvenated. As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, unlike artificially flavoured and processed drinks, natural drinks don’t spike the blood sugar level and are quite healthy.

Motivating her followers to switch to natural drinks, the nutritionist, in her Instagram post, shared five natural energy-boosting drinks. Lovneet stated that there are plenty of natural energy drinks that can ramp up the energy levels without spiking your blood sugar.

Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the healthiest and natural drinks which one can consume after a tiring run/walk or just to quench thirst. It may be 95% water, but Coconut water is still a great source of energising minerals. It’s a naturally sweet and refreshing drink and has 10 times higher potassium.

Kombucha

Kombucha is basically a fermented tea and has a list of health properties: B vitamins, glucuronic acid (a detoxifier), and loads of antioxidant-rich polyphenols. It also has probiotic bacteria and acetic acid, which can boost energy levels.

Jaljeera

If you want a refreshing drink with a bit of sour flavour, Jaljeera is the right choice. It also provides you with an instant bout of energy. The much-loved Indian beverage helps with digestion, its ingredients are known to treat pain caused due to abdominal cramps.

Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice is loaded with iron, protein, potassium, and other essential nutrients which makes it the ideal energy drink. It builds body fluids and helps with dehydration and fatigue.

Sattu

Sattu is considered as the ‘poor man’s protein. Rich in iron, magnesium, manganese, Sattu is low on sodium. It provides instant energy and also works as a cooling agent, it keeps the internal organs at ease.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.