Try These 5 Simple Yoga Asanas That Can Contribute To Your Growth

Do you want to increase your height? One of the main factors responsible for the determination of one’s height is their genes. There are a series of yoga asanas that one can practice on a daily basis to accentuate and boost your growth. It cannot be guaranteed that your height will surely increase but these asanas are deemed to be effective when one aims at increasing their height.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is an amalgamation of about twelve sets of yoga asanas, primarily dedicated to the Hindu deity Surya. The sequence begins with a standing position, followed by downward and upward dog poses then ends back in a standing position. There are several benefits of performing Surya Namaskar, including muscle strengthening, beating insomnia, relaxing spinal cord and abdominal muscles, and improving height.

Tadasana

Tadasana is a standing asana in yoga also known as Mountain Pose. Other than increasing height, Tadasana also improves posture and coordination, tones core muscles, strengthens the back hips, and legs, and improves agility and blood circulation.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana, also known as Cobra Pose, is a reclining bent-back asana that is commonly performed during the sequence in Surya Namaskar. An alternative to Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward Dog Pose), Bhujangasana helps in increasing height, stimulates abdominal organs, stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdomen, and helps in relieving stress and fatigue.

Hastapadasana

Hastapadasana is one of the several asanas in modern yoga which is performed by grasping one or both feet in one’s hands. It is commonly known as the Hand-to-Foot pose and comes in several variations. Apart from helping in gaining height, Hastapadasana stretches body muscles by making hands, legs, and chest stronger, it also burns the extra fat in the belly area.

Trikonasana

Trikonasana, also known as the Triangle posture, is acquired by standing with legs apart and raising one hand to get it in line with one’s body. Bend right and touch the toes while lifting the left hand straight up, meanwhile, also looking up and holding it for a few seconds. Exhale and return to the first position and repeat it with the other side. Trikonasana helps in gaining height, stretches and reduces stress.

