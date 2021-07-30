Try These 5 Superfoods Which are Rich in Iron

A lack of iron in the body can cause serious health problems. Symptoms such as weakness, extreme fatigue, dizziness, and headache might appear, coupled with anemia. Iron is one of the most important minerals in our body. It is necessary to have a balanced diet which supplements you with the necessary amounts of iron. Below is a list of ten foods that are iron-rich.

Beetroot: Apart from detoxifying the body, it creates a surge in the percentage of hemoglobin in your body.

Apple: We all have heard the saying, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Like beetroot, it also aids the increase of hemoglobin in your blood. It helps to lower blood pressure and keep your bad cholesterol in check.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate is rich in important minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and vitamins. It increases the blood in your body and protects you from heart diseases.

Dry fruits and nuts: Dry fruits such as dates and raisins, and nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews increase the count of RBCs (red blood cells) in the body. Nuts are good for health since they contain antioxidants, have anti-inflammation properties. Ideal for people with type-2 diabetes.

Spinach: One of the iron-rich superfoods that every doctor prescribes for those with low iron content. Spinach is also a great source of Vitamin C, Vitamin K1, and folic acid. It contains carotenoids which the human body can convert to Vitamin A.

