Try These Amazing Tricks To Clean Clothes In Winter Without Having To Wash Them

Use Lemon For Removing Stains
Squeeze some lemon juice on the stained area, rub it thoroughly using the lemon, wipe it with a wet cloth and keep it under the fan to dry. This will remove the mark on the cloth almost immediately.
Put Clothes Under The Sun
People avoid washing warm garments frequently because doing so could ruin the clothes. Warm clothes do not get soiled as quickly. You can place the garments in the sun for a while to get rid of the dust.
Use A Sanitiser
The easiest way to keep clothes germ-free during winter is to use a cloth sanitiser. You could sterilise the clothes rather than wash them. As a result, the bacteria will be eliminated. In addition to that, doing so can also eradicate the damp or foul smell.
Use Club Soda For Coffee Spills
Coffee stains are very common but easy to take care of. Just sprinkle some salt on the stain and pour club soda on it. Leave it overnight to make sure the stain vanishes completely.
