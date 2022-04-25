Try These Diabetic-Friendly Healthy Drinks This Summer

Summers are a time to dig into the world of tasty and refreshing drinks. It is the perfect time to have juices and other cold beverages which are perfect to beat the summer heat. While many people can enjoy any drink guilt-free, people suffering from diabetes surely have to think twice before picking up any. Many drinks such as sugarcane juice or Rooh Afza sharbat have high sugar content which is not ideal for diabetic patients.

In that case, what should they drink? Don’t worry, we are here to your rescue. We have curated a list of healthy, refreshing and yummy drinks which even diabetic people can gulp without thinking about the rising sugar level.

Coconut Water

This fresh, hygienic and nutritious drink can be consumed anywhere and anytime. Everyone, even diabetic patients, can enjoy this cooler and get numerous health benefits. It is far from artificial sweeteners which enhance its nutritional value. It is loaded with electrolytes, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, iron, copper and essential amino acids. Also, the natural water found inside the green coconut is better than the packed beverages as it needs no additional preservatives, nature preserves it.

Sattu drink

Sattu is said to have cooling effects and is the best drink option for summers. Made with powdered gram, this traditional beverage is known to be one of the oldest and most energizing drinks. The drink is rich in protein and carbohydrates. Also, sattu is said to slow down the breakdown of sugar in our blood due to which the glucose reaches the blood in a slow and steady manner controlling the blood sugar levels. It is simple to make this drink. You just need sattu powder and cold water. Add sattu powder to cold water and give it a good mix. Next, add a pinch of black salt and lemon to it. Enjoy this cooling drink.

Mix Smoothie

With the goodness of fruits and vegetables, this smoothie is not only tasty and fulfilling but also has high nutritional value. You don’t have to do much hassle in preparing this yummy drink. Add fresh coconut water, a few spinach leaves, a small beetroot, a small orange and raw mango. Add everything to a blender and blend till it becomes a juice. You can add a few ice cubes to have it cold.

