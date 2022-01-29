Try These DIY Nail Masks to Get Healthy and Shiny Nails

If you adore your nails, it’s necessary to ponder beyond nutritious nail paints and manicures. Nail masks are the latest craze to give your nails that extra care, similar to how you use face masks for your face and hair masks for your hair. You should familiarise yourself with them right away if you haven’t already. Invest in a mask to assist in offering deep hydration and strengthening the nail bed. Take frequent breaks from nail art and consider making masking a weekly ritual.

While store-bought masks can do the job, making them at home with readily available materials will not only pamper your nails but also help you save money. Go to your kitchen cupboard and prepare to revitalise your nails.

Nail Mask with Honey and Eggs

Honey acts as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal agent, while egg yolks strengthen your nails. One egg yolk, water, honey, and a drop or two of lavender essential oil for a calming scent are all you need. Put this on for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Lemon face mask

If your nails are stained or damaged, this is a fantastic option for removing those patches. Take two teaspoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon of baking soda and rub them onto your nails. Leave it on for around 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Banana Nail Mask

This is an excellent solution for rehydrating your nails. Simply combine one tablespoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of heavy cream, and 1 tablespoon of banana to produce a smooth paste. Apply this solution to your nails and leave them on for 10 minutes. Rinse well with room temperature water.

Soak your nails in orange and garlic juice

Garlic strengthens, and vitamin C, as we all know, increases collagen formation. Take one garlic clove and 1/2 cup of orange juice (minced). Place both in a mixing dish and combine. Soak your fingernails for approximately 10 minutes.

