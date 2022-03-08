Try These DIY Packs To Take Care Of Your Hair

Wedding season is the best time to style your hair, try new makeup looks, and rock ethnic outfits. But it also brings hair damage, frizzy hair, and other hair issues. If you are also dealing with hair damage then here are some of the DIYs that you can try at home to rejuvenate your hair from root to tip. Different ingredients work for different hair types and hair issues, so accordingly you can try out these hair masks.

Banana, honey, and yogurt for frizzy hair

Bananas are one of the best ingredients for hair as they are rich in potassium, carbohydrates, vitamins, and natural oils that help in locking moisture in the hair. Yogurt has high levels of lactic acid, which work great for damaged hair. Honey also helps in hair moisture due to its humectant properties. You can apply the pack once a week for the best results. Coconut oil, honey, and avocado for damaged hair

Avocados contain healthy fat, several vitamins, and guacamole that make them great for hair health. Avocado also adds shine, moisture, and provides the hair with nourishment. Coconut oil and honey also help lock moisture in the hair. Mix 1 avocado with a tablespoon of honey and coconut oil and apply the mask for 20 minutes and rinse. The pack, when done twice a week, shows the best result. Brown sugar and olive hair for dry hair

Brown sugar is a great exfoliant that removes dead skin cells from the scalp. Olive oil acts as a natural conditioner and the mixture of these two can do wonders for your hair. This mask can also work for dandruff and dry scalp. Egg, milk, and coconut oil for hair fall

Nothing works as great as an egg for the health of hair. Eggs are nutrient-rich hair superfood that is rich in vitamin A and E, and the egg yolk is filled with healthy fats. Milk and coconut oil provide nourishment and moisture to the hair. This pack can help with hair fall, hair damage, and frizziness. You can apply it twice a week and see the best results.

