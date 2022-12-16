Try These Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Forehead Blackness

People try various remedies to keep their faces clean and glowing. Despite this, our forehead often appears blackened. Even after using all the expensive skin care products, the blackness of the forehead does not go away. So today, we are going to share some easy home remedies, with the help of which you can remove the blackness of the forehead and brighten your face within minutes.

Take a look at the remedies:

Oats and buttermilk scrub: Oats and buttermilk scrub is very helpful in removing blackness and dead skin cells from the skin. To make this scrub, soak 2 spoons of oats in water. After 5 minutes, mix 2-3 spoons of buttermilk in it, apply it on the face and massage it with your hands. Then after 20 minutes, wash the face with clean water.

Milk and turmeric face pack: Milk and turmeric face pack is a great remedy to get rid of tanning and sunburn. For this, mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with milk and apply it on the face, and let it dry. Then wash the face with clean water. This will help to reduce the blackness of the forehead gradually.

Honey and lemon: A mixture of honey and lemon juice is also another very effective remedy to deal with the blackness of the forehead. For this, mix a half tablespoon of lemon juice with 1 teaspoon of honey, apply it on the forehead, keep it for an hour, and then wash the face with clean water. This will also help you to improve your skin tone.

Gram flour and turmeric mask: To remove the blackness of the forehead, use the face mask of gram flour and turmeric. This mask is very effective in skin exfoliation and provides instant relief from tanning. To make this mask, mix half a teaspoon of turmeric and milk in 2 teaspoons of gram flour and apply it on the face. Now, keep it for 20 minutes then wash your face with clean water. You can see the results immediately.

