Try These Easy Yoga Asanas for Beginners

Yoga is a physical and spiritual practice to maintain a healthier lifestyle. It helps you to calm down, stay focused, and be physically healthier. If you are looking for something to add to your lifestyle that can help you lead a healthier life then, your answer is yoga. In the beginning, you need to start with easy yoga asanas, so that you get the hang of it and then move to complex asanas. Most yoga asanas are easy to do, and they are equally beneficial. Here are some of the asanas to start your yoga journey.

Tadasana

Tadasana is also known as mountain pose as the word ‘tada’ translates to the mountain. In this asana, you have to stand straight and stretch your body by being on your toe and pulling your hands up. This asana is suggested for kids to grow their height.

Sukhasana

This is a basic asana that we all already do. All you have to do is sit cross-legged, keep your back straight, and your hands on your knees and laps. It is the best asana to do meditation in. It helps our posture and helps us calm down. You can practice breathing exercises as well.

Vrikshasana

This is also a standing asana but it is quite difficult. You have to balance on you one leg and keep your hands in the air and join them together. Vriksha translates to the tree, and the asana gives you a tree-like pose. You can repeat this asana by switching the legs.

Shavasana

This is by far the easiest asana to do. You have to just lie down and close your eyes. This asana can help you to get relaxed and your body will feel light. You can do this to take a break from asanas.

Balasana

The name of the asana means child’s pose. This asana helps you in many ways including helping your nervous and lymphatic system, reducing stress and fatigue, and staying relaxed.

