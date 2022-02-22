Try These Home Remedies To Control Diabetes

Diabetes is a condition caused by a change in one’s lifestyle. It refers to a group of metabolic diseases characterised by high levels of sugar. Diabetes is caused by the pancreas’ failure to generate enough insulin or the body’s cells’ inability to respond to it. Increased thirst, frequent urination, and increased appetite are all indicators of a high sugar level in the blood.

The prevalence of diabetes has risen dramatically over time. Diabetesaffects one out of every 10 adults, and India has become the world’s diabetes capital. Stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, and a lack of diet management are also factors responsible for diabetes.

It is possible that if the condition is not addressed, it will worsen. To keep blood sugar levels in balance, a variety of medications and therapy methods are available. To regulate your blood sugar levels, you may also use home treatments.

The following is a list of some of the most successful home treatments for blood sugar management.

Cinnamon milk

Cinnamon is a very healthy spice found in every Indian kitchen. It is used to enhance the flavour of many dishes. Cinnamon contains many such elements such as potassium, vitamins, calcium, iron, and antioxidants, that benefit us in many ways. If you drink a glass of milk mixed with cinnamon powder, your diabetes can be kept under control.

Turmeric milk

It is advisable to drink turmeric milk for colds, coughs, and fevers. But, you can drink turmeric milk for diabetes too. Turmeric contains many nutrients that protect the body from diseases, strengthen immunity, and manage sugar levels. One should drink turmeric milk every day before sleeping at night.

Almond milk

Eating almonds soaked in water every day has amazing health benefits. Nutrients present in almonds protect the body from many diseases. Also, the amount of sodium in it is low, which is beneficial for patients with high blood pressure. If you are a prediabetic patient, drink almond milk. You can also soak 6-7 almonds in a glass of milk.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

