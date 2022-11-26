Try These Natural Masks For Soft And Shiny Hair This Winter

We all want our hair to look perfect. But during winter, it is very difficult to achieve this goal. Hair loses its glow and moisture during this season. We also end up with problems like scalp irritation, dandruff, hair fall, etc.

To tackle these winter woes, you can opt for natural remedies that are effective for hair.

Now, let’s take a look at some amazing natural winter hair masks:

Milk Hair Mask: Milk, considered the best source of protein, fulfils the lack of nutrition in the hair. Applying a milk hair mask in winter keeps the hair soft and shiny. To make a milk hair mask at home, mix one cup of raw milk with one and a half cups of honey, and apply it on the hair. After 30 minutes, shampoo your hair.

Curd Hair Mask: Curd is considered the best moisturising agent in winter for hair. On the other hand, it also contains lactic acid which is very much beneficial for the hair. To make this mask, mash one ripe banana and add curd to it. Now, apply this paste to the hair and shampoo after 45 minutes. This will make your hair soft and shiny.

Coconut Oil: To get rid of the dryness of hair in winter, the use of coconut oil is also considered the best. To prepare this hair mask, mix 2-3 spoons of apple cider vinegar in coconut oil and apply it to the hair. Wash the hair after half an hour. This will make your hair look silky and shiny.

Egg Hair Mask: Applying an egg hair mask on hair during winter is also a good option. For this, mix one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of olive oil in the yellow part of an egg; apply it to the hair and massage it for 5 minutes. Now, wash your hair with clean water after an hour. As a result, your hair will become healthy and glossy.

Lemon Juice: To keep hair healthy in winter, you can apply lemon juice and a curd hair mask. To make it, take two teaspoons of curd and one teaspoon each of lemon juice and apple cider vinegar, mix it well and apply it. After 30 minutes, shampoo your hair. This will make your hair look naturally soft and shiny.

