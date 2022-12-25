Try These Recipes to Get Health Benefits of Amla

Amla, also known as gooseberry, is widely used in Indian households and it has traditionally been a part of Ayurvedic medicines. In Ayurveda, it is called Divyaushada, or divine medicine, because of its numerous health benefits. According to Ayurveda, amla can help balance the three doshas—Kapha, Bata and Pitta— in the body and eliminate the underlying cause of many diseases.

Health Boosts Immunity

Amla is high in polyphenols and vitamin C, both of which benefit digestion and immunological functions. The fruit strengthens the body’s defences against viruses and bacteria while also protecting it from oxidative stress. Furthermore, amla rejuvenates cells and promotes healthy metabolism.

Improves Digestion

The high fibre content of amla aids in the regulation of bowel movement, which results in controlling digestive system-related issues like irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. In addition, amla stimulates stomach juices, which are important for expediting digestion, absorption, and assimilation of food and, as a result, prevents acidity.

Maintains Healthy Skin

Amla is used to cure and prevent skin disorders such as acne and pigmentation. Drinking amla juice regularly helps to prevent premature ageing and gives a layer of radiance to the skin. Amla can assist to lighten skin marks and give your skin a healthy glow.

Beautifies Hair

Amla juice is a well-known hair tonic. It has a high concentration of essential fatty acids, which penetrate deep into the follicles to decrease greying, prevent dandruff, and strengthen hair follicles. The iron and carotene-rich berries promote hair growth. Amla also works as a natural conditioner, leaving you with silky and gleaming locks.

Here are a few easy ways to use Amla to get maximum health benefits out of it.

Make amla juice and drink it every morning.

Ingredients:

• 4 whole amlas, deseeded and roughly chopped

• 1 tsp amla crush

• 1/2 tsp powdered star anise

• 1 tbsp honey

• 4 tbsp crushed ice

Method:

• In a mixer, combine the amla, amla crush, star anise powder and 1/2 cup of water and blend to a smooth juice. Remove the pulp and strain it.

• Mix the strained liquid and honey well.

• Pour equal amounts of the juice over 2 tbsp crushed ice in each of the two glasses.

Healthy amla chutney

Ingredients:

• 2 amlas

• 1/2 cup mint (pudina)

• 1/2 cup coriander

• 3 - 4 garlic cloves

• 1 green chilli

• 2 tsp sugar

• 1 tsp salt

• 1/2 cup yoghurt

• 15-20 roasted peanuts

Method:

• Wash the amlas and cut into small pieces. Remove the seeds.

• Blend all of the ingredients to a fine paste in a blender.

• This chutney goes well with parathas, dhokla, idlis, dosas, and even kababs.

