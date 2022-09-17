Try These Rose Water Hacks If You Are Tired of Acne Prone Skin

Don’t we all want that perfect glowy skin? But achieving that can really be difficult, especially for someone with acne-prone skin. However, rose water is one of the natural holy grail ingredients that can be beneficial for an individual to get rid of acne and attain glowing skin.

Although a lot of people use rose water as a toner, only a few know that it can also be used to treat pimples and acne. Rose water helps to balance the skin’s pH level, remove makeup, soothe rashes and reduce inflammation. According to Stylecrase, it also contains antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, which are crucial for acne recovery. So let’s take a look at some rose water hacks that can help you to treat your acne condition:

Top showsha video

1. Fill a spray bottle with organic rose water and use it on your skin as a cleanser. Wait for 20 seconds after spraying rose water on your face. Then, wipe it off using a cotton ball. You must then apply some moisturiser to your face. This removes excess oil from your skin while keeping the pH level constant, helping you keep acne at bay.

2. Make a powder of Vitamin C tablet in a bowl and add a few drops of rose water to it. Now apply it on clean skin. Wash your face with water after 10 minutes. Vitamin C promotes collagen formation and repairs damaged skin. As a result, acne on the skin heals faster than usual.

3. In a bowl, combine one teaspoon of lemon juice and an equal amount of rose water. Now, apply it to the acne using a cotton ball. After 10 minutes, thoroughly wash your face. Do this 3 to 4 times a week for better results.

4. In a bowl, mix two drops of glycerin and one teaspoon of rose water. Apply it to the acne and wait for it to dry. You apply it once or twice a day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here