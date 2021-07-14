Try These Simple Methods to Control Excessive Sweating and Body Odour

Sweating is a natural process and controls the temperatures of our bodies by releasing excess heat through salty liquid. Sweating also helps clear pores of our skin. However, excessive sweating can be an unpleasant experience. Too much sweating also worsens the condition of body odour.

Excessive sweating can also ruin our clothes. Fortunately, there are some natural healing ideas which can help you fight excessive sweating.

Baking Soda

Mix a little baking soda in water, and apply on your underarms after a shower. Then clean it with a towel. The process could help you in feeling fresh all day long.

Cucumber

Cut a few slices of a cucumber and rub it on your armpits after taking a bath. The anti-oxidants in a cucumber keep the bacteria at bay and helps prevent body odour.

Water

Body odour is sometimes a result of not drinking enough water. It’s important to keep yourself hydrated, especially in the summer season. One needs to drink as much water as they can during the day.

Fruits

The summer season also calls for eating fresh fruits and vegetables like watermelon, orange, cucumber and other light foods. Try to inculcate food times which have anti-oxidant, calcium and Vitamin A.

The Lemon magic

Lemons always come handy for several skin problems. Squeeze a fresh lemon in your bathing water, and you will feel a positive change.

Cotton Clothes

It’s essential to wear light clothes in the summers. Cotton helps in soaking sweat and makes you feel fresh longer. Sometimes, wearing heavy material can make you sweat unnecessarily.

The information provided in the article is based on general knowledge and common practice. You should consult an expert before trying these solutions at home

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here