Try These Simple Techniques To Identify Pure Ghee Against Adulterated Ghee

Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is widely consumed in Indian households. It’s not only used to enhance the taste of some food items but also used as a base to cook several dishes. Ghee was primarily used before vegetable oils came into the picture. It is composed of 99.5% fat, out of which 62% is saturated fat. Owing to the same, it is a popular ingredient for Ayurvedic treatment.

Adulterated ghee is widely available in the market, making it difficult for many to choose the right one. Due to its similar colour and texture, customers often end up buying rancid ghee. It is mixed with animal fats or vegetable oils to cut costs and make more profits. If you want to identify and differentiate between adulterated and pure ghee, then here are some tips for you:

Palm Test

If a teaspoon of ghee immediately melts in your palm, then it is pure ghee.

Iodine Test

Iodine is used to identify starch. Pour two drops of iodine solution into melted ghee and see if it turns purple. If it does, then the ghee has starch and should be avoided.

Heat Test

Heat a teaspoon of ghee in a vessel. If it melts immediately and turns dark brown in colour, then it is pure ghee. If it takes more time to melt and turns yellow in colour, then it is mixed with vegetable oil or animal fat. Hence, consuming it should be avoided.

Sugar Test

Add a small amount of sugar to a teaspoon of melted ghee in a jar. Mix the two ingredients well. If the bottom of the jar turns red, then the ghee is adulterated with vegetable oil.

Double Boiler Technique

Ghee might contain traces of coconut oil. To check it, pour a teaspoon of ghee into a glass jar using the double-boiling technique. Put the jar in the fridge. If you see ghee and coconut oil solidify at separate levels, then the ghee is adulterated with coconut oil.

