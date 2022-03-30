Try These Superfoods to Control Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Both

The changing lifestyle takes a dig at the health of many people. Stress, tension, unhealthy eating, uneven sleep cycle, the list is unending. According to a study done by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health a few years ago, the cases of diabetes and hypertension are increasing day by day in India. While diabetes can mostly be seen in the middle-aged and elderly population, hypertension has become common among young adults. This raises an alarm for everyone to switch to healthy living habits and take care of themselves. Let’s look at some of the foods that are known to control both blood sugar and blood pressure naturally.

Jamun

Jamun is a summer fruit that keeps improves the haemoglobin level in blood. It is loaded with potassium which is great for people with hypertension or a history of stroke or other heart diseases. Not just this, Jamun also enhances the insulin activity in the body which keeps the blood sugar level in control.

Advertisement

Beetroot

The dark red vegetable is not only delicious but is also packed with multiple nutrients. It contains folate which plays a key role in preventing blood vessels from being damaged. It also has a blood pressure reducing chemical called Nitric Oxide which helps in lowering high blood pressure. Apart from this, the natural sugar prevention in beetroots takes a lot of time to convert to glucose which makes it an ideal choice for people with diabetes.

Garlic

It has been known that Garlic helps in reducing fasting sugar as well as managing overall blood sugar. Garlic is said to be effective for people with type 2 diabetes. Doctors emphasise the consumption of garlic for people with hypertension. Garlic has a compound namely allicin which helps reduce high blood pressure.

Pumpkin Seeds

Seeds are known to help you with mid-day cravings. Despite gobbling on high-calorie snacks, one can choose pumpkin seeds. They have unsaturated fats and high iron content. Not just this, the high fibre present in the pumpkin seeds lowers the risk of diabetes. The minerals like magnesium and zinc are proven to pull down high blood pressure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.