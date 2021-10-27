Try This 2-Minute Mental Health Workout for Better Productivity

Back-to-back meetings and conferences is a standard work life practice for busy professionals these days. The hectic schedules can become stressful, both mentally and physically. Significant stress at the workplace can adversely impact performance, productivity as well as emotional well-being. If you happen to lead a similar lifestyle, it is imperative for you to take a break to refocus and relax. To help manage daily stress and burnout, therapist and counselor Sarla Totla has recommended an easy two-minute mental workout. The simple breathing exercise can help busy professionals enhance productivity and concentration.

In an Instagram video, Totla said, “You go from meetings to meetings without any break that leaves you fatigued by the end of the day. Here is a two-minute simple breathing exercise which you can do in-between your meetings . It will help you to reset and re-energize your mind.” She added, “You will be surprised at how this simple exercise can relieve your stress and improve your focus and performance. Include this today in your tight work schedule and see the results.”

Follow these easy steps below:

Take a deep breath

Inhale, hold, exhale

Repeat 10 times

Earlier, Totla shared ways to help someone suffering from Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). SAD, for those who don’t know, is a mental health condition that can cause anxiety while making social interactions. Those with SAD tend to feel uncomfortable while speaking in public, interacting with strangers, making eye contact, going to social gatherings, etc.

Here are few tips as recommended by Totla:

Be patient and ask them what they need. Give them time and space to feel and heal.

Focus on their feelings and triggers rather than how it makes you feel. Avoid criticism or blame-game.

Encourage treatment by a mental health expert and support their recovery.

If anxiety sets in, try to distract them with relaxing activities like taking a walk or playing a game.

Praise small steps in their recovery process. Voice how proud you are of them.

Totla ended the post with a message that read, “Help others understand and how it can be navigated.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.