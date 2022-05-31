Try This Delicious Paneer Anardana Kebab Recipe at Home

Paneer is mostly loved by all and different dishes of paneer are made at home regularly. But, if you are bored with the daily recipes of paneer and thinking of trying something new, then we have brought for you the recipe of Paneer Anardana Kebab. The crisp taste of paneer coated in spices can be enjoyed in lunch as well as dinner. Apart from this, you can also have it as a starter.

If special guests are coming for evening tea, then you can welcome them with this dish. Let us know how to make this spicy Paneer Anardana Kebab.

Ingredients:

Paneer – 200 gm

Capsicum – 1 cut into thick pieces

Onion – 2 cut into medium pieces

Tomato – 1 deseeded and cut into thick pieces

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 2 tsp

Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Curd – 4 tbsp

Cream – 1 tbsp

Turmeric – tsp

Anardana Powder – 1 tbsp

Black pepper powder – 1 tbsp

Besan – 1 tbsp

Refined oil – 3 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: First cut the paneer in cubes and keep it in a bowl.

Step 2: Add besan, curd, cream, chaat masala, garam masala, chilli powder, anardana powder, black pepper powder, turmeric and salt into the bowl and mix them well. Ensure curd is thick, so that the mixture becomes thick and it can be coated well on the paneer.

Step 3: Add the pane cubes into the masala mix and keep the marinated paneer for 20 minutes.

Step 4: After that, heat the oil in a pan and wrap the paneer well in the mixture and bake it alternately from all sides on the pan.

Step 5: Now add onion, capsicum and tomato to the remaining mixture and wrap it well and bake them on the pan.

Step 6: Before serving, heat the paneer and all the vegetables in a pan and serve them by putting them on a toothpick.

The mouthwatering Paneer Anardana Kebab is ready. It takes only 15 minutes to cook this delicious dish. You can have it with mint chutney which will enhance its taste.

