Try This Easy and Quick Palak Chole Recipe at Home for Lunch or Dinner

It’s summer, and we don’t want to have anything heavy regularly. At the same time, we have to make sure that we maintain our quote of green vegetables too.

There are so many tasty dishes that we can make with palak or spinach. And today, instead of the old dal palak and aloo palak, we will explore a new recipe — that of Palak chole. This dish can be made easily at home. Let us learn how:

Ingredients:

Chole – 2 bowls (soaked overnight)

Spinach – half kilo

Garlic – 10 buds

Onion – 2 finely chopped

Tomato – 3 finely chopped

Green chilli – 4 finely chopped

Ginger paste – 2 tbsp

Mustard oil – 3 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tbsp

Kashmiri chilli – 1 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Cloves – 3

Big cardamom – 1

Small cardamom – 2

Black pepper – 4

Cinnamon – 2 pieces

Bay leaves – 2

Tea leaves – 1 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

Process:

Step 1: Take chickpeas soaked overnight and add 1 cup boiled tea leaf water (filtered), cloves, small and big cardamom, bay leaves, black pepper, cinnamon and garlic.

Step 2: After this, put this mixture in the cooker and boil it for 5-6 whistles. Then separate the remaining spices except for garlic from the chickpeas.

Step 3: On the other hand, boil the spinach and grind it.

Step 4: Heat mustard oil in a pan and add cumin, ginger paste and stir it for a minute.

Step 5: Now add onion and fry it on medium flame until its colour changes. After the frying onion, add tomato, coriander powder, Kashmiri chilli, salt and green chilli and fry it.

Step 6: After cooking on low flame for a while, when oil starts leaving the spices, add chickpeas and spinach to it. Cover it on low flame and leave it for 10 minutes, but keep stirring in between, so that the vegetable does not burn.

Step 7: Add water as required and Turn off the gas when it comes to a boil. Last, add butter.

This recipe takes only 25 minutes to get ready. The dish can be served as a dinner with rice or roti.

