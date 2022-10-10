Try This Easy Peasy Paneer Pancake Recipe and Enjoy The Delicacy

Somehow we have managed to bring paneer to the American classic breakfast dish pancakes. We are calling them fluffy and delicious paneer pancakes. These paneer pancakes are delicious with butter, honey, maple syrup, or Nutella. Not only are they healthy but also filling. It can make a delicious morning breakfast, especially for children served with some healthy fruits.

So what are we waiting for? Without further ado, let’s just scroll down and follow the steps.

Ingredients of Paneer Pancake

250 gms Grated Paneer

2 Whole Eggs

3 Tbsp Sugar

1/2 tsp Baking powder

1/2 Cup Whole Wheat Flour

A pinch of Salt

3 Tbsp Milk

2 Tbsp Butter (Salted)

1 Tbsp Maple syrup

Steps to make Paneer Pancakes

In a dry, clean dish, beat the eggs until they are light and fluffy.

Add the sugar and beat until mixed.

Add salt, baking powder, plain flour, and smooth paneer to the beaten egg mixture.

Add the milk, then whisk to thoroughly incorporate. A thick pancake batter is ideal.

Heat a skillet slowly. Pour a large ladle of the paneer pancake batter onto the pan after melting some butter. The batter will naturally spread and settle.

Flip the paneer pancake over and cook the other side when bubbles start to develop on the top. After completing the process, repeat it with the remaining batter and place the paneer pancakes on a serving plate.

Plate the paneer pancake with honey and fruit on top with some maple syrup on it.

