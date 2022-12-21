CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Deepika Padukone#BiggBoss16Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Lifestyle » Try This Eggless Recipe To Recreate Katrina Kaif’s Favourite Pancake From New York
1-MIN READ

Try This Eggless Recipe To Recreate Katrina Kaif’s Favourite Pancake From New York

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 19:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Katrina Kaif is a fitness enthusiast who never skips a day of her exercise regimen or diet. (Images: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is a fitness enthusiast who never skips a day of her exercise regimen or diet. (Images: Instagram)

An image of Katrina Kaif's favorite pancakes from Bubby's in New York was shared on her Instagram page. Let's prepare them at home instead, which is too EGGLESS, till we can try them in New York City

When it comes to fitness, Katrina Kaif makes sure to never miss out on her workout routine and diet. But that doesn’t mean she misses out on delicious food, as many believe otherwise. The actress made this true when she visited New York City with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, this May. Katrina shared snippets of her time in New York City, including her favourite places and food items that she loves to eat. Among those, one that particularly gained immense popularity was a pancake from her favourite restaurant, Bubby’s.

The actress shared the post with the caption, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s."

Looking at which chef Neha Deepak Shah shared a simple pancake recipe without eggs at home. “Katrina Kaif’s favourite pancakes from Bubby’s New York! These were NICE. Someone take me to New York To eat these. But until then, let’s make it at home & that is too EGGLESS," she captioned the post.

RELATED NEWS
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @nehadeepakshah

Katrina Kaif’s favourite Pancake Recipe:

  • Take a bowl and add the dry ingredients to it. Mix them well with the wet ingredients.
  • Then, keep the stove at medium heat and pour some batter on the pan. Let it cook, then flip and cook the other side.
  • Once they turn golden brown, keep them on a plate with toppings of Nutella, strawberries and mixed berry jam. You can also add walnuts if you want.
  • Garnish the pancake with powdered sugar and serve.

Tips Shared by Chef Neha Deepak Shah:

  • Do not over-mix the ingredients while preparing the batter.
  • Always cook the pancake on medium-hot flame and pour in just one go while cooking the pancake. Also, don’t spread it like dosa. Let it cook.
  • Do not add butter to the pan while cooking.
  • Once the pancake starts bubbling, flip and then cook it on the other side. Cook for a few minutes and then serve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. Katrina Kaif
  2. katrina kaif vicky kaushal
  3. New York City
  4. pancake
  5. pancakes
  6. Vicky Kaushal
first published:December 21, 2022, 19:24 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 19:24 IST
Read More