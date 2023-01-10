Try This Exercise To Get Rid Of Snoring

Snoring is a problem that mostly affects middle-aged adults. It can be problematic for some people or indicate an underlying health problem. It happens when a harsh sound is produced when air passes through the tissues in your throat, causing them to vibrate as you breathe.

According to a research titled Why and When to treat snoring, stated by The National Library Of Medicine, 44% of men and 28% of women between the ages of 30 and 60 snore regularly. It is also estimated that half of the adult population older than 60 years are suffering from snoring.

People snore for many reasons including unrefreshing sleep, frequent awakenings from sleep, choking sensations, daytime weakness, or personality changes, and they can develop potentially life-threatening conditions. Simple lifestyle changes, such as losing weight and quitting smoking and drinking, are some of the factors that can help in snoring.

Other solutions are shared by Dr. Sebastien Lomas, a biochemist, and biological dentist. On his Instagram handle, he posted a video in which he stated a simple exercise that will help you to get rid of your snoring habit. Lomas also advised performing the said exercise 30 times a day.

How should you do this exercise?

Hold your tongue to the roof of the mouth and try sucking it.

How often should you perform it?

30 times a day.

How does this tongue-clicking exercise help?

The louder the click, the better the tongue posture.

In addition to this, Dr. Sebastien Lomas shared another video on his Instagram for the same cause. In the video, he performed a different exercise that will help you stop snoring. Stretch your tongue and hold it for 3 minutes. It’s like half a click. While doing the exercise, breathe through your nose.

