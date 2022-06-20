Try This Homemade Aloe-vera Oil to Keep Your Hair Healthy in This Heat

Who doesn’t like thick and voluminous hair, everyone, right? But sweat and humidity make it difficult to maintain our hair quality. In such cases, we have to take extra care of our hair, especially in summer and monsoon.

Oiling is the one haircare tip that has been followed for a long time. For that, people majorly use market-based oil but it is far better to use a homemade oil that is chemical-free and full of nutrition.

Aloe vera’s therapeutic qualities and advantages are known to almost everyone. It is very good for hair as it has antioxidants and anti-bacterial qualities. Let’s see how to make aloe vera oil at home without any chemicals and some of its advantages.

Steps to prepare aloe vera oil:

Take some fresh aloe vera leaves and cut them from the edge and remove the top layer. Now soak the aloe vera pulp in water for some time and then blend it to make a gel. After this, heat some coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil in a pan. Mix aloe vera gel in it and cook on low flame for 5 minutes. After the oil cools down, if you want, you can also add rosemary essential oil to it for fragrance.

Benefits of aloe vera oil

The natural hair oil from aloe vera protects hair from various summer issues. You can prevent hair loss and eliminate dandruff and hair infections on your scalp by applying aloe vera oil regularly.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

